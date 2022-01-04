ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Old Republic (ORI) Benefits From Solid Segmental Performance

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Old Republic International Corporation ORI has been benefiting from new business production, premium rate increases, higher purchase transactions and prudent capital deployment.

Earnings Surprise History

Old Republic International has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 54.63%.

Return on Equity (ROE)

Old Republic International’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 13.9%, better than the industry average of 9.5%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Old Republic International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has rallied 33.3%, outperforming the industry ’s increase of 5.8%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzOVk_0dcYXii700 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Style Score

Old Republic International has a favorable VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

Strong premium rate increases for most lines of coverage and new business production, as well as rising premiums in commercial auto, financial indemnity and property coverages, should benefit the premium growth of the General Insurance segment of Old Republic International.
The title insurer expects to continue to achieve strong rate increases on most lines of coverage other than workers' compensation.
Riding on a continued low-interest rate environment, solid real estate market along with increases in purchase transactions, the net premiums and fees earned from the Title Insurance segment of ORI are expected to improve. Both agency and direct production channels continued to generate improved results.
A diversified portfolio of specialty products in both General Insurance and Title Insurance should continue to deliver growth and profitability.
Solid underwriting results should improve the consolidated combined ratios. The title insurer targets a combined ratio in the range of 90% to 95% in the General Insurance segment. The insurer has maintained the combined ratio below 100 for consecutive 15 years.
Old Republic International boasts a robust balance sheet with an improving cash balance and low leverage ratio. Total debt to capital of 20% compares favorably with the industry’s measure of 28.9%.
Backed by its operating strength, the third-largest title insurer in the country has a solid track record of increasing dividends for 40 straight years and has paid out dividends in the last 80 years. It currently yields 3.6%, which is higher than the industry average of 2.1%. It makes the stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.
In the third quarter of 2021, the insurer approved a special dividend that marked the second special dividend in 2021. Its solid financial foundation and operational performance should continue to support shareholder returns.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance space include Enact Holdings ACT , CNO Financial Group CNO and First American Financial FAF . While Enact Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CNO Financial and First American carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Enact Holdings’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 5%.

In the past year, ACT has gained 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enact Holdings’ 2022 earnings has moved 2.5% north in the past 60 days. Enact Holdings’ expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 11.1%.
CNO Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters, the average beat being 13.19%.

In the past year, CNO has gained 11.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO Financial’s 2022 earnings has moved 2% north in the past 60 days.
First American’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 29.19%.

In the past year, First American has gained 50.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past 30 days.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO): Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Costamare (CMRE): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Costamare CMRE. This is because this security in the Transportation - Shipping space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ori#Stock#A Vgm Score
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Why Fast-paced Mover Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors

Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Carlyle Group (CG) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Carlyle Group CG. This is because this security in the Financial - Investment Funds space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because,...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 4th:. CrossAmerica Partners CAPL: This company that engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84% over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is a self-advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Growth

Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or an established company, earnings growth is the highest priority for the top brass of any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long haul. Study a company’s revenues over a given period...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Charles River (CRAI) Stock

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling the ones at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run. Charles River Associates CRAI is a consulting service provider that has performed exceptionally well lately and has the...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy