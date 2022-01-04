HIGH WIND WARNING: Powerful winds could result in power outages in Colorado

File photo. Photo Credit: fotoVoyager (iStock)

Powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the Front Range foothills and eastern plains in Colorado on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The service issued several High Wind Warnings that are set to expire at 5 PM on Tuesday.

The first warning is for Rocky Mountain National Park, the Indian Peaks, the mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Front Range foothills. These areas are expected to experience winds between 35 and 50 MPH, with gusts up to 80 MPH, NWS said.

"Winds will increase this morning and peak early this afternoon, then diminish by early evening," the warning read.

At these speeds, winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult—especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing and drifting snow is also expected in these areas.

The second warning was issued for Fort Collins, Logan County, northern Weld County, Phillips County, Sedgwick County, and Washington County. Winds in these areas are expected to reach up to 40 MPH, with 65 MPH wind gusts.

A third warning was issued for the Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, and Rampart Range Below 7,400 Feet. Winds here are expected to blow at speeds between 30 and 40 MPH, with 65 MPH wind gusts.

"The greatest risk of high winds will be west of I-25, especially the Manitou Springs, Cheyenne Mountain and Fort Carson areas," the NWS said. The service also warns of increased fire danger along I-25.

"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," the service said.

Stay up-to-date with weather alerts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.