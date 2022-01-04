ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street fell on worries the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as March. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul and Sydney declined. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Investors were rattled last week...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Asian Shares#Ap#S P#Kospi#Hang Seng#The Shanghai Composite
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Macdaily News

Wall Street falls as tech stocks weaken on hawkish Fed stance, inflation worries

Wall Street’s main indexes fell in morning trading on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting struck a hawkish note, signaling concerns over inflation, sending down shares of big technology companies. Devik Jain for Reuters:. Technology and consumer discretionary, the sectors hosting some of the biggest...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy