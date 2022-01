Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay may know all about cooking (and hosting cooking shows), but he doesn't know what Twitch is. That's probably about to change. In the premiere episode of Ramsay's new cooking show on Fox, Next Level Chef, Ramsay encountered contestant Tricia Wang, who said she streams her cooking on Twitch when asked what she does for a living. That, somewhat predictably, led to Ramsay asking a question that may have been on the mind of more than a few unfamiliar viewers.

