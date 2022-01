Ever since the launch of the Battle Pass, Fortnite introduced Battle Stars. They are one of the ways you can purchase cosmetic items in-game. In Chapter 3 of Fortnite, the way to get Battle Stars is pretty much the same since their rework back in Chapter 2 Season 7. Once you gather enough XP to go up a level, you can get some. Chapter 3 does come with some new ways to get experience points though.

