More than 42,000 donors have raised about $12 million for the victims of the Marshall fire. “The word philanthropy in Greek means the love of humanity. Tens of thousands of people have poured their love, their philanthropy into us, so that we can pour that love into you,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County on Tuesday during a press conference. “We are accountable to you, our community, and we'll be with you every step of the way as we rebuild.”

LAFAYETTE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO