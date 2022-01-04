ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economists five risk factors heading into 2022

abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– The U.S. economy is entering the new year with serious momentum, with average weekly jobless claims near the lowest level in 52 years. The unemployment rate was down to 4.2% in November, but economists say five risk...

www.abccolumbia.com

AFP

US ends 2021 with disappointing job growth ahead of Omicron surge

The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said. 
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Inflation#Economists#Interest Rates#Cnn#Fed#The Federal Reserve
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
ECONOMY
Forbes

The Fed's Great Unwinding Will Undercut Both Bonds And Stocks

The Federal Reserve's tapering and interest-raising just swung from maybe later to for-sure now. That shift is the ominous inflation signal that means bonds and stocks are destined to fall. Call it the Fed's Great Unwinding. It is more than simply tapering bond buying or incrementally increasing interest rates. It...
BUSINESS
FOX59

Economy adds 199,000 jobs as unemployment sinks to 3.9%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. At the same time, Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that the nation’s unemployment rate […]
BUSINESS
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
WKBN

US average long-term mortgage rates rise

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low.
WASHINGTON, DC
smarteranalyst.com

Analyzing Carrier Global’s Newly Added Risk Factors

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Florida-based Carrier Global (CARR) provides heating, air-conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security solutions. The company recently sold its fire and security brand Chubb to APi Group (APG). The transaction valued the business at $3.1 billion and Carrier booked $2.6 billion in net proceeds.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

What Do Adient’s Newly Added Risk Factors Tell Investors?

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Adient (ADNT) is an American multinational automotive seating manufacturer headquartered in Ireland. It has a presence in 33 countries and operates 208 manufacturing sites globally. It recently ended its joint venture with Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems to allow it to drive its China strategy independently.
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

Making Sense of HealthEquity’s Newly Added Risk Factors

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. HealthEquity (HQY) is an American health savings account (HSA) administrator. The company has recently made several acquisitions in expansion moves. For example, the company is acquiring 87,000 HSAs with $1.3 billion in assets from HealthSavings in a transaction it expects to complete in Fiscal Q1 2023.
MARKETS
capitalpress.com

Economists say several factors have caused retail meat prices to jump

A new report outlines the factors that have contributed to the rapid increase of retail meat prices. From January 2020 through November 2021, retail prices have increased 27.3% for beef, 16.8% for pork and 16.4% for chicken, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Given the low food inflation rates in recent memory, it is no wonder that current meat prices have been causing sticker shock across the country,” economists at the National Pork Producers Council, Iowa State University and North Carolina State University said in their report. Retail pork prices only increased an average of 2% a year from 2000 to 2019. The report found both pork producer and pork packer margins are near the five-year average, but the retail price spread for pork has recently widened. “The increase in retail prices this fall at a time when wholesale and farm-level prices were falling was likely driven by a lagged response time to high wholesale prices during the summer, increased transportation costs, supply bottlenecks and delays and increased labor costs in retail outlets and distribution centers,” the report said. Retailers are typically slow to adjust prices to reflect changes in their input costs, but it appears likely they are passing those extra costs on to consumers, the report said. “Perhaps the greatest challenge to all food supply chains is a lack of available labor. Despite rising wages, all industries are struggling to fill open positions,” the report said. As of October, there were more than 11 million job openings in the U.S., and the civilian labor force is about 2.4 million less than in January 2020. “A lack of available workers throughout the pork industry has been (a) longstanding issue that was made worse by the pandemic, and is one of the reasons packing plants have had capacity issues,” the report said. The tight and competitive labor market is impacting every aspect of the pork supply chain, including the transportation of hogs and pork. Another issue is the 2.5% loss in pork processing capacity resulting from a federal court order eliminating a USDA provision that allowed faster line speeds at six major packing plants. That order went into effect July 1. “In addition to widespread labor shortages and reduced packing capacity, the pork industry is also dealing with transportation bottlenecks and higher prices for fuel, energy and packing materials,” the report said. “This report shows there are numerous issues affecting pork prices, but increased profits — whether at the retail, wholesale or farm level — are likely not a significant contributor to the rising prices,” Jen Sorenson, president of National Pork Producers Council, said in a press release. The economists said it is difficult to predict how long the challenges behind food inflation will persist. “Though there are significant production, processing and distribution challenges, there are likely no permanent, structural barriers in the way of getting back to cheaper food. It is unclear whether the same can be said about energy prices, wage inflation and other current challenges,” the report said. If immigration policy and labor reform aren’t addressed, labor will continue to be a limiting factor in food and pork production, it said.
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS

