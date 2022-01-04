Committee recommends lower school budget

WILMINGTON, MA — At last month’s Wilmington School Committee meeting, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand presented his Fiscal Year 2023 preliminary budget. Brand is calling for an overall increase of 3.09% ($1.38 million), from $44.81 million to $46.19 million. The majority of that increase — $1.2 million — is due to a 3.43% increase in salary expenses, including $599,189 in new positions, $485,306 in step & lane changes, $95,280 in salary increases, and $16,850 in longevity bonuses. Non-salary expenses will increase by 1.8% ($169,278), mainly driven by increases in curriculum supplies ($44,875), maintenance/repairs ($39,975), technology ($31,461), and transportation ($28,800).
