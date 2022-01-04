Committee recommends lower school budget

I am excited to announce my candidacy for election to the Bedford School Committee; it would be a tremendous honor for me to serve our community in this capacity. My husband and I moved to Bedford with our oldest son over eight years ago. We were drawn to town by the outstanding reputation of Bedford schools and the town’s sense of community. Since then, our family has grown, and our oldest son is now at Lane, our middle son is at Davis, and our youngest will start kindergarten at Davis in 2023. We have had many positive experiences in the Bedford school system, which can largely be attributed to the district’s dedicated teachers and staff.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO