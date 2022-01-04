ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

DC law enforcement on alert as the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection approaches

By ABC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS–There are new security measures in Washington DC...

KTSA

CAPITOL RIOT: Law Enforcement Kept In The Dark

If the FBI and DOJ had commandos on hand for last year’s Capital riot, why not warn the Capitol and Metro DC police? For more information, Lars speaks with Bill Arkin, an award-winning journalist and best-selling author of more than a dozen books on national security issues. TheLarsLarsonShow ·...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Capitol police chief says ‘nothing of great concern’ in DC area ahead of January 6 anniversary

The chief of the US Capitol Police does not expect any major disturbances near the Capitol on the anniversary of the 6 January assault.Law enforcement is “paying attention” to a planned rally outside Washington DC’s Central Detention Facility, which holds defendants linked to the attack, but “really, nothing is of great concern to us at this point,” said Chief Tom Manger.Joined by the entire Capitol Police board at press conference on Tuesday, the chief said that the force is “stronger and better prepared to carry out its mission today than it was before January 6 last year”.In the months...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
foxsanantonio.com

'Heightened threat level': DC prepares for anniversary of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (TND) — In the U.S. Capitol, security has been beefed up in preparation for the first anniversary since rioters stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from confirming then-President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race. The Department of Homeland Security says it's operating at a...
PROTESTS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Capitol rampage and an ‘insurrection’

I read with interest Bob Dale’s recent letter about no Jan. 6 Capitol demonstrators being charged with insurrection. Insurrection charges are usually reserved for the leaders of the mob — and rightly so. We may see Rudy Giuliani charged with insurrection for telling the demonstrators that it was time for “trial by combat.” If the Jan. 6 House Committee determines there’s evidence of others who advocated or planned a violent attack on the Capitol Building, they should be charged with insurrection, too.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kmaland.com

Project 2021: U.S. Capitol attack

(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2021" reports, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's segment recalls how two KMAland congressional representatives were caught in the middle of what some called "an insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol. Your browser does not support the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS

