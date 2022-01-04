DC law enforcement on alert as the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection approaches

The chief of the US Capitol Police does not expect any major disturbances near the Capitol on the anniversary of the 6 January assault.Law enforcement is “paying attention” to a planned rally outside Washington DC’s Central Detention Facility, which holds defendants linked to the attack, but “really, nothing is of great concern to us at this point,” said Chief Tom Manger.Joined by the entire Capitol Police board at press conference on Tuesday, the chief said that the force is “stronger and better prepared to carry out its mission today than it was before January 6 last year”.In the months...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO