We all found out about the very sad story regarding 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil going missing on December 20th. If you missed the details she was just playing outside on the playground toys in her apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas. She was playing and her mom was watching her, her mom stepped away for a few minutes and Lina was gone. We all assumed the young girl would be found quickly but it has now been over two weeks that Lina is missing and now even the FBI Dive Team is searching everywhere possible to find this little girl.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO