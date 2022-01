The Boston Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have emerged as the frontrunner after three quarters and are ahead of the New York Knicks 84-77. The Celtics have been led by small forward Jayson Tatum, who so far has 23 points and seven assists in addition to six boards. Shooting guard Evan Fournier has led the way so far for New York, as he has shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and has recorded 28 points and six rebounds.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO