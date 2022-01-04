One of Maine’s Many Hidden Gems is a Fancy McDonald’s

We don't think we're going out on a limb when we say supply challenges have become an experience many of us have had to undergo since the coronavirus pandemic kicked up in 2020. And while last year's shortages were mostly about dry goods like toilet paper and paper towels, per Forbes, this year's supply crunch had an impact on our food supplies, from sugar to cream cheese, to pork products, chicken tenders, candy, and even the chow our pets eat at every meal, as reported by USA Today. According to Bloomberg, crowded ports, labor shortages, and "rising demand" are a few of the reasons consumers haven't been able to find their favorite products on grocery store shelves.
