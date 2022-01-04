One of Maine’s Many Hidden Gems is a Fancy McDonald’s

We all know the big restaurants in Maine, or the chain places. Portland is nationally considered a foodie town. But Maine is a big state and there are tiny little restaurants that don't get the love they deserve. There are tiny cafes or even fancy places that you have to look for. But once you do, you will be so glad you did. So what's the place that you make sure that when you are driving to that tiny corner or Maine you always make sure to stop? Get your GPS warmed up and go find these places!

MAINE STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO