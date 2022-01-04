ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Minnesota Wild call up top prospects Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDxZL_0dcYO8bl00
Jan 4, 2022

The future is now for the Minnesota Wild as top prospects Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy have been called up from the American Hockey League and are expected to make their NHL debuts Thursday night when the Wild face the Boston Bruins.

The arrival of Boldy and Rossi could serve as a spark for a Wild team that has lost four in a row and has only played one game – the 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues in the New Year's Day Winter Classic at Target Field – and has had five games postponed because of COVID-19.

Boldy has 10 goals and 28 points in 24 AHL games with the Iowa Wild. Rossi, who missed most of the past year after being diagnosed with myocarditis following a battle with COVID-19, leads the Iowa Wild with 23 points (seven goals) in 21 games.

Boldy and Rossi were playing on a line together in the AHL, but that apparently won't be the case at the NHL level. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, they phenoms were on separate lines during Tuesday morning's practice.

The Wild selected Boldy with the 12th pick in the 2019 draft and they got Rossi with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
FanSided

New Chicago Blackhawks trade brings out huge mistake made

The Chicago Blackhawks made a horrid trade on July 9th, 2019 when they sent Henri Jokiharju to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Alex Nylander. Jokiharju was probably a bad draft pick anyway but he is a solid bottom pair defenseman at times. He is certainly more valuable to an NHL team than Alex Nylander and always was.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Trade for Alex Nylander Is the Right Type of Gamble

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a rare trade on Wednesday as the two teams swapped forwards. Sam Lafferty heads to the windy city, while the Penguins acquire Alex Nylander in the one-for-one deal. While it’s not the blockbuster move fan bases crave, this subtle trade is a great gamble for the Penguins and one that could very easily pay off.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The Minnesota Wild#The Boston Bruins#The St Louis Blues#The Iowa Wild#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens VP Gorton’s Top Moves as Bruins GM

Officially speaking, Jeff Gorton never got to be the full-time general manager of the Boston Bruins. In hindsight, the current Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations probably deserved the title, especially looking back at his best moves in the role on an interim basis. Gorton took over for...
NHL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy