The legend of the Mothman has been around for decades with the first sightings taking place in the 1960s. For those unfamiliar, the Mothman is described as a humanoid creature with wings and glowing red eyes. This creature was apparently spotted several times in Point Pleasant, West Virginia between 1966 and 1967. Sightings are often associated with supernatural events or disasters like the collapse of the Silver Bridge in 1967 which connected Ohio and West Virginia. The collapse claimed the lives of 46 people and thus, the legend was born.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO