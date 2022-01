Lincoln Airport officials say they are starting to see flight delays and cancellations due to issues around the country. “We have heard it’s due to various reasons, whether it’s weather related. There are crew shortage issues right now because of the (Omicron) variant,” says Director of Communications Rachel Barth. “A lot of the airlines are short on crews and we are starting to see the impacts of that.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO