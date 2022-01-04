ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Game Wardens receive body-worn cameras

By Miranda Vondale Foster
KTUL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — All of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) Game Wardens are now equipped with body-worn cameras to document law enforcement activities. ODWC Game Wardens are certified peace officers based throughout Oklahoma’s 77 counties and are responsible for enforcing wildlife laws and regulations. The...

ktul.com

