Is this the only Andy Griffith Show episode to use flashbacks?

Iconic actor Andy Griffith opened up about filming one of the most memorable episodes of The Andy Griffith Show. The award-winning show was called “Barney’s First Car.”. “Barney was going to buy a used car for his first car,” Griffith said on the Morning Exchange. “Not to put him down, but it was a 52 Ford. One of the jokes we had I was sitting on the porch, and this lady was going to bring the car over for Barney to look at. He was pacing back and forth, and I said ‘sit down, Barney, she’ll be here in a minute.’ He finally sat down and said ‘I’m sorry. I’m a little nervous. He said ‘ this is my biggest investment since my mom and dad’s anniversary.’ I said ‘what did you get them?’ and he said ‘a septic tank.’ I sat for a long time and then finally I said ‘a septic tank.’ He said ‘yeah, it was all steel reinforced, they were really thrilled.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO