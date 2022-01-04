ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan reports 20% drop in Q4 sales, 9% growth in CY21 sales

By Khyathi Dalal
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNissan (OTCPK:NSANY +5.3%) reported Q4 sales of 194,983 for U.S. which marks a 19.8% drop from prior year; CY21 sales stood at...

seekingalpha.com

CarBuzz.com

Nissan Frontier And Pathfinder Lead The 2021 Sales Charge

Nissan's US sales numbers are in and the Japanese manufacturer experienced a successful year shifting 977,639 units. Partly thanks to the introduction of new models such as the Nissan Frontier, this reflects an 8.7% increase compared to the previous year. Looking at Q4 in isolation, however, the company was not...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Daimler AG delivered over 2.4M units in 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) delivered over 2.4M units in 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans, despite semiconductor supply chain bottlenecks. Mercedes-Benz Cars Q4 deliveries at 475,968 (-24.7%) in line with company forecast. New sales records for xEVs and high-end vehicles (Maybach, AMG, G-Class) underline strategic development of sales mix. Mercedes-Benz commercial...
ECONOMY
#Nissan Sentra#Nissan Armada#Nissan Versa#Nissan Frontier#Vehicles#Otcpk#Nsany#Y Y#Fy21
Seekingalpha.com

Acer reports 4% Y/Y growth in December revenue and 4.6% Y/Y in Q4 revenue

Acer (OTC:ACEYY) reports December 2021 revenues of NT$29.52 billion (+4% Y/Y; +2.30% M/M), highest in nine years. Q4, consolidated revenues were NT$86.38 billion (+6.5% Q/Q; +4.6% Y/Y). FY21, consolidated revenues were NT$318.85 billion (+15.1% Y/Y). In Q4, Gaming line revenue grew 19.8% Y/Y; Commercial notebook revenue rose 40.1; Altos Computing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
ECONOMY
chaindrugreview.com

U.S. retail sales saw strong growth in December

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Retail sales in December closed out the year on a high note, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. This follows a robust holiday season, where retail sales grew 8.5%. • Buying with a Purpose: Consumers are...
RETAIL
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
dbusiness.com

Ford’s Q4 and Year-end Sales Totals Show Growth Against Industry Trends

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn released its fourth quarter and year-end sales results, which showed the automaker sold 508,451 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a 26.8 percent increase over the third quarter. The industry average declined around 3 percent. The F-Series remained the best-selling truck for the 45th consecutive year...
DEARBORN, MI
insideevs.com

US: Nissan LEAF Sales Improved In 2021

Nissan, once an EV pioneer, has noted a relatively good year for LEAF sales in the U.S., considering that it is an aging model. The company reports 184,033 vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2021 (down 17.3% year-over-year). In 2021, Nissan sold 919,086 vehicles (up 12.1% year-over-year). The Nissan...
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Fiat Chrysler reports 2% drop in annual U.S. auto sales

(Reuters) - FCA U.S. LLC reported a drop in U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as the carmaker grappled with chip shortage issue that forced it to halt production across Europe and the United States. The fourth largest automaker in the world said annual U.S. sales fell by over 2% to...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Tradeweb Markets reports 24% growth in Q4 ADV

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reported total trading volume of $20T for December; ADV stood at $915.9B which is an increase of 9.8% Y/Y. U.S. government bond ADV was up 23.6% Y/Y in December while mortgage ADV was down 18.1% Y/Y; U.S. Credit ADV was up 4.4% Y/Y and European credit ADV was down 9.3% Y/Y.
STOCKS
Detroit News

Ford U.S. sales down 6.8% in 2021 amid chip shortage, but hit major milestones in Q4

In line with an industry that saw massive fallout from a global semiconductor shortage, Ford Motor Co.'s U.S. sales fell in 2021 — but the latter part of the year brought some major milestones for the Dearborn automaker, which beat out foreign and domestic rivals alike to become the best-selling automaker in the fourth quarter.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Qualcomm is expanding its automotive platforms with new Volvo, Honda, Renault deals

Qualcomm has announced several new expansions of its partnerships with major car companies to provide hardware and software platforms for connected vehicles at CES 2022, partnering with Volvo, Honda, and Renault to add more functionality to their upcoming cars. Qualcomm already has a full suite of automotive platforms, which it...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Ford claims Q4 sales title despite December drop

F FORD MOTOR CO. 23.65 -0.66 -2.73%. Its full-year tally of 1,905,955 deliveries was third behind Toyota and General Motors and 6.8% lower than 2020. Sales of the F-Series dropped 7.8% to 726,004, but the model line stretched its streaks as the top-selling truck and vehicle in the U.S. to 45 years and 40 years, respectively.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

GoGold reports production decline in Q4 2021, expects ‘aggressive’ growth in resources in 2022

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish auto sales drop 4.6% in 2021 -association

ANKARA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 4.6% year-on-year in 2021 to 737,359 vehicles, according to data from the Automotive Distributors Association on Wednesday. In December, sales fell 40.3% year-on-year to 62,243, the association added. Automobile sales in Turkey have declined...
SMALL BUSINESS

