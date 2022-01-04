ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington to Reveal New Name on Feb. 2; Won’t be RedWolves

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington's NFL team says it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright confirmed that the name won't...

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

NFL Teams Providing Female Fans with Clubs of Their Own

DETROIT (AP) — More than half of the NFL's 32 teams have female fan clubs. The Detroit Lions' Women of the Pride group is one of them. Verdell Blackmon showed up for a recent game and left no doubt who she was cheering for that afternoon. Blackmon’s hair and more were bright hues of blue, and Detroit Lions Women of the Pride was printed on her black shirt. She was one of about 50 women in the team’s Women of the Pride group who attended a pregame party at Ford Field and witnessed Detroit’s first win of the season against Minnesota.
NFL
1460 ESPN Yakima

NFL Looks at Contingency Sites for Super Bowl Amid COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month’s Super Bowl. That’s not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year’s title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy. Earlier Wednesday, the Grammy Awards were postponed indefinitely. They were scheduled for Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. Organizers cited health and safety concerns. The Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for Feb. 13.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer changes story on Trayvon Martin photo

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson made some disturbing claims about Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes football program on Saturday, and Meyer was quick to deny one of them. The former coach has since changed his stance. Williamson, a fifth-year senior who says he has retired from playing, went...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#American Football#Defenders#Red Hogs#Brigade#Native Americans
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

Former Pro Bowl DB hired at Prairie View

Former University of Miami star and NFL Pro Bowler Bubba McDowell is expected to take over as Prairie View head coach. The post Former Pro Bowl DB hired at Prairie View appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
273
Followers
3K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy