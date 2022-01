British Winter Olympics hopeful Charlotte Bankes continued her impressive form with her second snowboard cross World Cup event win of the season.Bankes took the win in Russia which added to her victory in Austria in December. She beat France’s Chloe Trespeuch and American Lindsey Jacobellis in Russia and the victory means she has a 78-point lead in the overall rankings.“I am really happy,” said Bankes, who will race again on Sunday. “It was a tight race, so it was fun riding.”The star will be hoping to take the momentum into the Beijing Games which takes place in February and it...

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO