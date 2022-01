The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a vehicle stolen on the 900 block of 26th Avenue North. It is a silver 2018 Ram 2500 pickup. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says in Waite Park they also had an attempted vehicle theft with the owner leaving the vehicle unoccupied with the keys in it and running. The owner went inside their apartment building and when they returned someone was in their vehicle. This person didn't steal the vehicle and was arrested.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO