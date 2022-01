PISCATAWAY, N.J.- In what was Rutgers fourth straight win, the Scarlet Knights were able to dominate in all facets of the game. From the starters to the bench players, head coach Steve Pikell had plenty of options over the course of the entire game and used them when needed. With a 93-65 throttling of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Rutgers will improve to 9-5 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play.

