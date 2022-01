PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. Rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. It will be forever etched in the minds of the lawmakers and everyone who was there that day. Eyewitness News spoke with a member of the New Jersey National Guard who says he will never forget that day. Like many of us, this National Guardsman was watching the attack unfold on television. And then he says his phone rang and he had no choice but to answer. “Never in...

