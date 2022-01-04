Stuffed Bell Pepper Soup

It's time for tuna noodle casserole to get a major upgrade! Made famous by Campbell’s soup in the mid 20th century, tuna noodle casserole became beloved in America for its convenience. All you needed was a can of condensed mushroom soup, a can of tuna, some dried pasta, and cornflakes or crackers. A 1946 recipe called it “an excellent emergency dish.” This modernized take calls for more ingredients and more time—but wow, is it worth it. It’s deeply savory, but also bright, thanks to Dijon mustard, capers, white wine, and buttermilk. Delicata squash adds a sweet butteriness, making the pasta do less of the heavy lifting. It’s a perfect deep-winter snow-day project and is sure to warm you up, inside and out. —Melina Hammer.
