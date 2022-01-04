ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuffed Bell Pepper Soup

By Chelsea Perkins
ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) A take on classic stuffed peppers, with all the flavor and none of the fuss, this soup is perfect for cold winter days. Brimming with fresh vegetables and lean protein, it’ll fit into your healthy New Year’s eating plan too. Ingredients:. 2 tablespoons olive...

www.abc4.com

The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Mashed Potato Stuffed Shells

I am Jewish, which means I like carbs. As a general rule, our holidays are celebrated with glutinous Ashkenazic gluttony: starches upon starches, grains and potatoes and matzo meal and challahs galore. The spread, with its reliable tan palette, can be found throughout the Jewish diaspora, particularly on tables surrounded by those of Eastern European descent.
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

Best soup in Houston? Try these 20+ bowls

Editor's note: This list was originally published in 2019. At life’s weak moments, the right soup can right wrongs, lift spirits, even make a bad head cold seem tolerable — for the moment, anyway. There is something about a well-made soup that nourishes and soothes both body and...
HOUSTON, TX
Martha's Vineyard Times

Soup-er easy Vegetarian Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season. There’s nothing like coming in after a walk through the blustery streets of Vineyard Haven to a piping hot bowl of soup for lunch. And there’s nothing more delicious than homemade soup — sorry, Campbell’s and Progresso. For the past few weeks,...
RECIPES
Food52

Tuna-Stuffed Shells

It's time for tuna noodle casserole to get a major upgrade! Made famous by Campbell’s soup in the mid 20th century, tuna noodle casserole became beloved in America for its convenience. All you needed was a can of condensed mushroom soup, a can of tuna, some dried pasta, and cornflakes or crackers. A 1946 recipe called it “an excellent emergency dish.” This modernized take calls for more ingredients and more time—but wow, is it worth it. It’s deeply savory, but also bright, thanks to Dijon mustard, capers, white wine, and buttermilk. Delicata squash adds a sweet butteriness, making the pasta do less of the heavy lifting. It’s a perfect deep-winter snow-day project and is sure to warm you up, inside and out. —Melina Hammer.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Crab Cake Stuffed Mushrooms

A tasty seafood spin on a classic, these Crab Cake Stuffed Mushrooms are not only an easy appetizer to put together but they are incredibly flavorful!. Growing up on the Chesapeake Bay, you acquire an appreciation for good crab. I haven't always loved the taste of crab meat but I do love it in crab cakes. So when I reader asked about me sharing a stuffed mushroom recipe, I figured why not combine a delicious crab cake with stuffed mushrooms to create super tasty Crab Cake Stuffed Mushrooms! This recipe is super easy to put together. Especially if you need something last minute. You know how I love easy and tasty and that is exactly what these are. If you want to change up from the same old boring appetizers, then you need to make this Crab Cake Stuffed Mushroom recipe.
RECIPES
cleancuisine.com

The Best Stuffing Recipe without Grains

The Best Stuffing Recipes without Grains: If you’re looking for a great stuffing recipe, you’re in for a treat! This stuffing is made with only fresh, whole ingredients, and is the perfect side dish to your holiday meal. Free of gluten, dairy, refined-sugar, and even grains, this stuffing...
RECIPES

