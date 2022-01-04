Annual report: More consumers take on holiday debt

LendingTree’s new Holiday Debt Report found that more than a third of consumers (36%) incurred holiday debt this season, averaging $1,249. File Photo

LendingTree’s new Holiday Debt Report found that more than a third of consumers (36%) incurred holiday debt this season, averaging $1,249. In fact, while the percentage of holiday borrowers rose year over year, the average amount of spending dropped 10%.

Key findings from the report show that:

♦ More consumers took on debt this holiday season than last, though the average amount dropped year over year for the first time since the survey began in 2015. Thirty-six percent of Americans took on holiday debt this season, up from 31% in 2020. But borrowers owe an average of $1,249, down 10% from $1,381 last season.

♦ Parents with children younger than age 18 and millennials were most likely to take on holiday debt, at 54% and 50%, respectively. Both groups borrowed an average of $1,462.

♦ Nearly 40% of Americans used buy-now, pay-later financing for holiday gifts this year. This is up slightly from 37% in 2020. This financing was most common among parents with young children (64%), six-figure earners (61%) and millennials (60%).

♦ Most holiday borrowers with debt put it on their credit cards (62%). Personal loans also remained a popular choice at 23%, though this was down from 27% in 2020.

♦ Eighty-two percent of those with holiday debt won’t pay it off within a month, but nearly 45% will try to consolidate their debt or open a balance transfer credit card. That could be a helpful solution for the 35% of borrowers paying above-average APRs.

“You can’t make a meaningful plan to tackle debt unless you know exactly how much money is coming in and going out of your household on a regular basis,” Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s credit card expert, said in a news release. “Once you know that, you can take stock in your spending and shift things around to match your priorities, including freeing up money to pay down debt.”

The full Lending Tree report is available at https://www.lendingtree.com/personal/holiday-debt-survey.