In a time where there was little to rejoice about, the clothing of 2020 was beautifully imaginative and celebratory. Without the usual water-cooler chitchat, statement collars and novelty sweaters were ways to put a smile on your coworker’s face during Zoom meetings. Trips to the grocery store became opportunities to dress to the nines just for the sake of style. Laden with turmoil and uncertainty, dressing up became a mood-boosting panacea, of sorts, that reminded people of fashion’s joyful potential. And judging by the prevalence of vivacious winter trends, maximalist outfits will undeniably be the norm in 2022, too. On the precipice of a new year, turmoil certainly isn’t over — and neither is the consequent, uninhibited fashion phenomenon it inspired.

