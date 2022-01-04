One of St. Barth's Most Exclusive Luxury Hotels Is Back

Somehow, staying on an island for your vacation sounds much more glamorous than staying on the mainland, and if it is a private island with just one resort on it, even better. There are a few magical places in the world where that is the norm, just think about the Maldives. Every island is so small, they can only put one resort on it, apart from the main island, that is. And, yes, the Maldives are super luxurious and glamorous, but I won’t mention them here, as not only the resort I stayed at years ago has since changed hands, so I can’t really recommend it firsthand anymore, but also there are just too many to pick a favorite. If you are lucky enough to visit the Maldives, it doesn’t matter where you are staying, you won’t be disappointed.

