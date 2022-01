The wonderful thing about Arizona is that you can start your day poolside, working on your tan, and end your day a few hours north on the slopes, surrounded by snow. Arizona is the place to be if you’re a lover of both summer and winter sports. With the winter months among us, take a weekend out of your busy schedule and take a trip up to one of Arizona’s highly-regarded ski resorts. The ideal time to book is from mid-November through the end of April.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO