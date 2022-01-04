Grassley feels ‘very secure’ at Capitol as one-year anniversary of riot approaches

Those are the two questions I still have a year after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. I was on the air for more than 15 hours on January 6 and 7, 2021, holed up in the basement of the Capitol, during the insurrection. I actually didn’t start my day on January 6 until about 1 pm – the time when the House and Senate convened a Joint Session of Congress to certify the Electoral College. I began later than usual because we expected Republican lawmakers to contest up to six states. The House and Senate are allowed to debate each state’s slate of electors for two hours and then vote. So I thought the process may bleed well into January 7th if not January 8th.

