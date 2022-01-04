ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grassley feels ‘very secure’ at Capitol as one-year anniversary of riot approaches

KGLO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — With the approach of the one-year anniversary of the January 6th attack on the U-S Capitol, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s satisfied with his safety in the building...

Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
ADVOCACY
Telegraph

Capitol riot: Where are Donald Trump's QAnon followers one year on?

They were truck drivers, pizza shop owners, estate agents, mechanics, students and grandmothers, and on one ghastly afternoon they morphed into a mob that shamed America in the eyes of the world. A year on from their day of infamy some of the Jan 6 rioters are locked up in...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Two questions from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Those are the two questions I still have a year after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. I was on the air for more than 15 hours on January 6 and 7, 2021, holed up in the basement of the Capitol, during the insurrection. I actually didn’t start my day on January 6 until about 1 pm – the time when the House and Senate convened a Joint Session of Congress to certify the Electoral College. I began later than usual because we expected Republican lawmakers to contest up to six states. The House and Senate are allowed to debate each state’s slate of electors for two hours and then vote. So I thought the process may bleed well into January 7th if not January 8th.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

A third of Americans say violence against government sometimes justified a year on from Capitol riot

A significant share of Americans believe that violence against the US government is sometimes justified as the United States approaches the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol.In a University of Maryland/Washington Post poll, 34 per cent of respondents agreed with the sentiment that it was sometimes “justified for citizens to take violent action against the government”. That share of respondents was only a few percentage points higher than the share (29 per cent) who said they still believed that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate.Broken down into reasons for potential violence, 22...
ADVOCACY
WTVC

'Heightened threat level': DC prepares for anniversary of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (TND) — In the U.S. Capitol, security has been beefed up in preparation for the first anniversary since rioters stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from confirming then-President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race. The Department of Homeland Security says it's operating at a...
PROTESTS
hngn.com

Jan.6 Anniversary: Republicans, Democrats Disagree For a Year While Americans Remain Divided Over How Capitol Riot Unfolded

One year after a deadly attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who remains the party's undisputed leader, Republicans are attempting a delicate balancing act. As the tragic Jan. 6 anniversary approaches on Thursday, Republicans are attempting to make it clear that they do not condone...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders issue statements on one-year anniversary of Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Virginia political leaders are issuing statements on the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The insurrection occurred as members of the House and Senate worked to certify the 2020 presidential election, which was won by President Joe Biden. Then-President Donald Trump made claims of widespread voter fraud.
VIRGINIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

5 takeaways from the Capitol riot criminal cases, one year later

By now, the date is lodged in the collective national memory: Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the legitimate transfer of power from the former president to whom they had pledged loyalty to current President Biden. Rioters shattered windows, assaulted woefully understaffed police forces and sent lawmakers and aides fleeing in fear of their lives.
PROTESTS
Daily Herald

Images: The Capitol Riot, Jan. 6, 2021

See images from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot on the one year anniversary. Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Pittsburgh

One Year Later: Revisiting The Events Of The Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been one year since the world turned its eyes on Washington, D.C., as the U.S. Capitol became the site of a deadly insurrection — one of the darkest days in modern American history. A Dark Day January 6, 2021, started as a day where a joint session of Congress was set to assemble, count electoral votes, and formalize the results of the 2020 presidential election. The process would be disrupted and overtaken by a mob of supporters seeking to overturn the results of the election. Nearly 150 law enforcement officers were injured during the uprising. Hours before...
PITTSBURGH, PA
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Feinstein’s Statement on Anniversary of January 6 Attack on Capitol Says the Attack On the Capitol Was Planned, Promoted and Carried Out By Those Seeking To Thwart the Results Of A Free and Fair Election

January 6, 2022 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol:. “One year ago Thursday, our democracy came under attack. “As Congress prepared to certify the election of a new president, violent insurrectionists attacked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox4now.com

Lawmakers, politicians reflect one year after Capitol riots

On the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers and other high-profile politicians are penning remembrances, thank yous to law enforcement and stark warnings about the future of American democracy. Perhaps the direst warning came from former President Jimmy Carter, who in an op-ed piece...
