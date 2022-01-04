Grassley feels ‘very secure’ at Capitol as one-year anniversary of riot approaches

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been one year since the world turned its eyes on Washington, D.C., as the U.S. Capitol became the site of a deadly insurrection — one of the darkest days in modern American history.
A Dark Day
January 6, 2021, started as a day where a joint session of Congress was set to assemble, count electoral votes, and formalize the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The process would be disrupted and overtaken by a mob of supporters seeking to overturn the results of the election. Nearly 150 law enforcement officers were injured during the uprising.
Hours before...
