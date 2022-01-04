Philadelphia-based car subscription startup expanding to 4 new cities

If you were a startup looking for growth capital in 2021, chances are pretty high that you got what you were looking for. Startups in Greater Philadelphia raised record amounts of venture funding in 2021, to the tune of $5.2 billion in just the first three quarters of the year, according to a PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor report. That number is 13 times greater than the amount of funding that startups in the region raised just 10 years ago.

