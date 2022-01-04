YG Will Not Be Charged in 2020 Robbery Case

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man robbed a bank in Lancaster Monday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. The man entered the bank in the area of West Avenue K and 12th Street West about 11 a.m., “simulated a firearm” and demanded cash from a clerk, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles office. The suspect fled the scene following the robbery. No injuries were reported. The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray pants, black shoes and a black jacket. Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact the FBI at 310-477-6565. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or submitted online. A suspect robbed a Chase bank today on K Ave. in #Lancaster at approximately 11am. The suspect, described as an Hispanic male, simulated a firearm & demanded cash before fleeing. Please contact law-enforcement with tips. The FBI can be reached at 3104776565 at all hours. #Wanted pic.twitter.com/1ahxwMXFEh — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) January 4, 2022

LANCASTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO