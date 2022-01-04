ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YG Will Not Be Charged in 2020 Robbery Case

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
Cover picture for the articleYG will no longer be prosecuted in a robbery case for which he was arrested two years ago. TMZ reports that the L.A. District Attorney’s Office has decided not to charge the Los Angeles rapper because sufficient evidence hasn’t been presented to connect him to the theft. “Not...

