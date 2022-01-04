ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Denton robbery: Pregnant woman attacked by masked car thieves

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo masked men attacked a pregnant woman and her mother before stealing their car. The pair, aged in their 30s and 50s, were targeted shortly after parking their black Audi on Bond Street...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
The Independent

Police dog stabbed 27 times in brutal California attack

A San Diego police dog that was stabbed 27 times after hounding down a suspect is slowly recovering at its handlers home. Aros, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a landlord that had been accused of attacking a tenant with a baseball bat, The Daily Beast reports.The 9 December incident saw the suspect in question attempt to flee on foot, but the Escondido police department hound didn't let him get away for too long. After the assilant climbed on-top of a two story garage, Officer Chad Moore sent Aros in persuit.The dog jumped up,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Audi#Greater Manchester Police#Bbc North West
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel Nebraska

Police rescue woman after text message

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth police responding to a text message say they rescued a woman from an attack and false imprisonment at a Chicago Avenue apartment. An arrest affidavit says the woman texted her address to police and responded to dispatchers saying her ex-boyfriend was not letting her leave. Police...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three suspects accused of stealing dogs and then shooting dead owner’s friend at gas station

Police officers in Texas are looking for three people after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in relation to the theft of dogs from a breeder.Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting took place at 5.52pm on Tuesday at the Murphy USA gas station in the parking lot of a Walmart in eastern Houston.The suspects in the shooting stole multiple dogs from a kennel before contacting their owner about returning them in exchange for a reward.A meeting was arranged at the gas station between the suspects and a man whom officials say was a friend...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Killer cagefighter Liam Hall jailed for attack on girls

A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner. Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces after knocking them unconscious, and left his 24-year-old girlfriend with serious injuries. Hall was high on drink and drugs when he launched the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtvy.com

Jackson County man charged with battery of pregnant woman

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man is accused of knowingly hitting a pregnant woman. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the northeast part of the county Monday. The victim told deputies Bucanan “Bucky” Boggs had hit her several days earlier, resulting in a black eye and bruising. Deputies say Boggs knew the victim was pregnant when he allegedly hit her.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Armed gang steals woman's £50k life savings in Wigan

An armed gang has stolen a safe containing at least £50,000 from a woman in Wigan in a targeted burglary. The three men, armed with a machete and pepper spray, broke into the victim's home in Bickershaw on Tuesday night. Police said the woman - who is in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family tribute to Birmingham woman found dead in her home

The family of a 57-year-old woman who was found dead in her home have said they are "shocked and truly devastated". A 56-year-old man, thought to be known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Finola Moore from the Perry Barr area of Birmingham. Her body was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy