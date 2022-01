The fight against the so-called “spiritual opium” of gaming by the Chinese government presses on into the new year. Readers will recall that a so-called “slow down” of gaming approvals kicked off in the middle of 2021, causing heavy hitters like Tencent and NetEase to take $60B in stock losses on the chin. It appears the freeze continues to be in place in the country, which is now having a far more severe ripple effect for smaller studios and gaming firms based in China.

