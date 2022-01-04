Ex-Call Of Duty Community Strategist Says The Franchise Needs ‘Revitalization’

Activision has filed a lawsuit against Germany-based cheat provider EngineOwning, focussing in on the cheats and hacks that they provide for Call of Duty games. The civil suit filed with the US District Court for the Central District of California was posted yesterday, 4th January, with Activision claiming that EngineOwning has “violated Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”), 17 U.S.C. § 1201(b)(1), by selling, importing, offering, providing, and otherwise trafficking in technologies that circumvent or evade anti-cheat technologies used by Activision to protect the integrity of the COD Games.”
