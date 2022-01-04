Thousands of healthcare workers quarantined, hospitals forced to cancel nonurgent surgeries

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested. According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19. They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group. These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary. People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary. Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others. Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.

