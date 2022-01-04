ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of healthcare workers quarantined, hospitals forced to cancel nonurgent surgeries

By Laura Dyrda -
beckersasc.com
 4 days ago

Thousands of healthcare workers are testing positive for COVID-19, leaving hospitals and medical groups with critical shortages. Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health canceled nonurgent inpatient surgeries Jan. 5-14, according to an internal email reported by Gephardt Daily, because of the rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rate among...

