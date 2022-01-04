Born & Bred Teaser: Rams WR Robert Woods' LA roots run deep

Either the San Francisco 49ers or the New Orleans Saints will be making the NFC playoffs. With only one playoff berth left to be had, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints have everything to play for on Sunday afternoon. While they are not facing each other head-to-head...
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day pays a visit to Inglewood's longest-standing full-service restaurant, The Serving Spoon. In partnership with Pepsi's "Dig In" program, Sebastian also shares a special surprise to the restaurant's owners.
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, is the term used to describe brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas. The topic has been widely discussed this week after Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown walked off the field in the middle of their Sunday (January 2) game against the New York Jets. In a clip, Brown takes off his gear, throws it into the stands, runs across the end zone and disappears into the tunnel. While Brown’s NFL contract was terminated, former New England Patriot Rodney Harrison suggested Brown is struggling with CTE.
Joseph Merchain is a college student who grew up in South LA, and is now serving the community he grew up in. Bank of America, Los Angeles Rams, Brotherhood Crusade & Hire LA's Youth all partnered up to tell the story of Joseph's internship with the Rams Community Affairs & Engagement team, where he got hands-on, professional work experience. See how the internship made a difference in his life.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams do not carry any injury designations heading into Sunday's Week 18 game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX). The player who suffered anything substantial coming out of Week 17 against the Ravens was safety Nick Scott, who broke his thumb on the final play of the game. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Scott got his broken thumb casted this week as expected and is "ready to go" for Sunday.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams launched their inaugural Scouting Apprenticeship Program in August of 2020, aiming to provide experiential training, one-on-one mentorship, and networking opportunities for the 10 selected minority and female candidates. Now in its second year, the program has morphed into a two-year fellowship, with seven...
Sunday at SoFi Stadium, a win for Los Angeles clinches an NFC West crown. A win would translate to the two-seed, meaning the only time the Rams would have to hit the road on their journey to Super Bowl LVI would be a potential NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field.
In this edition of Rams 360, spend time with Los Angeles Rams OLB Von Miller as he prepares for gameday and go on the sidelines with OL Andrew Whitworth Mic'd Up against the Baltimore Ravens. Take a look at OL Austin Corbett's ride, and see P Johnny Hekker's gameday ritual. Lastly, we look back at Week 17's game-winning drive against the Baltimore Ravens.
If the 49ers want to beat the Rams in Week 18 and ensure a playoff berth, containing wide receiver Cooper Kupp has to be in the game plan. It’s fitting the San Francisco 49ers‘ final regular-season game of the season is a meaningful one against an NFC West divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams, who also are putting great meaning on the game.
That Ben Skowronek was on the field and in position to make a critical 15-yard catch on the Rams' game-winning drive against the Ravens last Sunday was not by accident. The Rams rookie wide receiver and seventh-round draft pick has emerged as a key and trustworthy part of that rotation as the Rams close out the regular season and head into the playoffs.
If the LA Rams sat WR Cooper Kupp in Week 18, and the rest of the NFL played as normal, how well would other receivers in the league need to play in order to catch up to the record-setting season of Kupp? Let’s play that mental exercise because I believe that far too many have ignored the incredible pace that Kupp is setting this year.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. each held video conferences with local media Friday, discussing the chance to win a third division title in five seasons, increased comfort in the offense (Beckham), and more.
