NFL

Born & Bred Teaser: Rams WR Robert Woods' LA roots run deep

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a glimpse into Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert...

FanSided

Which team gets the final NFC playoff spot: 49ers or Saints?

Either the San Francisco 49ers or the New Orleans Saints will be making the NFC playoffs. With only one playoff berth left to be had, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints have everything to play for on Sunday afternoon. While they are not facing each other head-to-head...
NFL
HipHopDX.com

De La Soul Legend Maseo Seeks Help For NFL Star Son's Suspected CTE - Gets Ignored By Michael Strahan

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, is the term used to describe brain degeneration likely caused by repeated head traumas. The topic has been widely discussed this week after Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown walked off the field in the middle of their Sunday (January 2) game against the New York Jets. In a clip, Brown takes off his gear, throws it into the stands, runs across the end zone and disappears into the tunnel. While Brown’s NFL contract was terminated, former New England Patriot Rodney Harrison suggested Brown is struggling with CTE.
NFL
Meet the unstoppable Rams intern who is making an impact in his community

Joseph Merchain is a college student who grew up in South LA, and is now serving the community he grew up in. Bank of America, Los Angeles Rams, Brotherhood Crusade & Hire LA's Youth all partnered up to tell the story of Joseph's internship with the Rams Community Affairs & Engagement team, where he got hands-on, professional work experience. See how the internship made a difference in his life.
NFL
Injury Report 1/7: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 18 vs. 49ers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams do not carry any injury designations heading into Sunday's Week 18 game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX). The player who suffered anything substantial coming out of Week 17 against the Ravens was safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿, who broke his thumb on the final play of the game. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Scott got his broken thumb casted this week as expected and is "ready to go" for Sunday.
NFL
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams launched their inaugural Scouting Apprenticeship Program in August of 2020, aiming to provide experiential training, one-on-one mentorship, and networking opportunities for the 10 selected minority and female candidates. Now in its second year, the program has morphed into a two-year fellowship, with seven...
NFL
Rams 360: Matthew Stafford & Odell Beckham Jr. recount clutch moments from Ravens game, preparing for gamedays with Von Miller & Johnny Hekker + more

In this edition of Rams 360, spend time with Los Angeles Rams OLB Von Miller as he prepares for gameday and go on the sidelines with OL Andrew Whitworth Mic'd Up against the Baltimore Ravens. Take a look at OL Austin Corbett's ride, and see P Johnny Hekker's gameday ritual. Lastly, we look back at Week 17's game-winning drive against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
FanSided

49ers have a good history bottling up Rams WR Cooper Kupp

If the 49ers want to beat the Rams in Week 18 and ensure a playoff berth, containing wide receiver Cooper Kupp has to be in the game plan. It’s fitting the San Francisco 49ers‘ final regular-season game of the season is a meaningful one against an NFC West divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams, who also are putting great meaning on the game.
NFL
Ben Skowronek emerging as key, trustworthy piece to wide receiver rotation as Rams close out regular season, push toward playoffs

That Ben Skowronek was on the field and in position to make a critical 15-yard catch on the Rams' game-winning drive against the Ravens last Sunday was not by accident. The Rams rookie wide receiver and seventh-round draft pick has emerged as a key and trustworthy part of that rotation as the Rams close out the regular season and head into the playoffs.
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp within reach of rare NFL WR Triple Crown

If the LA Rams sat WR Cooper Kupp in Week 18, and the rest of the NFL played as normal, how well would other receivers in the league need to play in order to catch up to the record-setting season of Kupp? Let’s play that mental exercise because I believe that far too many have ignored the incredible pace that Kupp is setting this year.
NFL

