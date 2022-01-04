DNF Duel Dev Is ‘More Resolute Than Ever’ About Summer 2022 Launch

DNF Duel is the latest fighting game from Arc Systems Works, the people behind Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The game is also being co-developed by Eighting, perhaps best known as the team behind one of the most beloved fighting games of all time, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Based on the insanely popular and long-running MMO Dungeon Fighter, the game is set to release in summer of 2022. The game just wrapped up its first (of hopefully several) open beta tests a few weeks ago. In this article we are going to break down everything we know about DNF Duel so far, and will update it as more information becomes available.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO