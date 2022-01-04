ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

DNF Duel Dev Is ‘More Resolute Than Ever’ About Summer 2022 Launch

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyosuke Kodani, director at Arc System Works, has revealed a brief update on DNF Duel following the recent beta test and more. Perhaps most significant, the studio has revealed that it is ‘more...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Losing One of Xbox One's Highest-Rated Games Very Soon

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC are about to lose four different games. One of these games is hardly notable, but one of them is amongst the highest-rated Xbox One games with a Metacritic score of 90. The "leaving soon" section of Xbox Game Pass doesn't say when exactly these games will depart, but we do know it will be in the next week or so. Until then, each game is available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers to buy outright with a 20 percent discount.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xbox Live Games with Gold titles for January 2022 have been leaked

The Xbox Live Games with Gold lineup for Jan. 2022 has been leaked online, revealing four games that are purportedly coming to the service next month. The information comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who just yesterday also leaked the PS Plus games for Jan. 2022. While PS4 and PS5 users subscribed to PlayStation’s service will gain access to major critically acclaimed titles like Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5, the Games with Gold lineup is a little lighter on spectacle.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS Plus games for January 2022 may have been revealed early

The first lineup of PlayStation Plus games for 2022 may have just leaked ahead of Sony's official announcement. The leak has come from the forum Dealabs, where user billbill-kun has said the PS Plus lineup for January 2022 will include Deep Rock Galactic for PS5 and PS4, Dirt 5 for PS5 and PS4 and Persona 5 Strikers for PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolute#Arc System Works
aiptcomics

The biggest new video games releasing in January 2022

While 2021 was overall, uh, less than stellar, it turned out to be a pretty good year for gaming — and 2022 could be even better. The year starts slowly, however, with some of January’s biggest releases being PC ports and a remaster. Let’s check out what video...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Exclusive Coming to Nintendo Switch With Physical Release

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a PS4 exclusive this March, and not only will the game be available via the Nintendo eShop, but it will be available at retail. Earlier this month, Bandai Namco announced that Switch owners could look forward to .hack//G.U. Last Recode on March 10, 2022. At the time, there was only word of the game releasing on Switch via the Nintendo eShop, but that has since changed.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo: Combat Evolved’ was originally going to be an open-world game

A Halo: Combat Evolved developer has revealed that the game was originally supposed to have an open-world environment. As reported by PCGamesN, Marcus Lehto – the art director of the first Halo game – recently took to Twitter to talk to fans about the game, as well as the latest edition in the franchise, Halo: Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

PS Plus January 2022 Games Lineup Has Leaked, Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, More

PS Plus January 2022 games lineup has been leaked ahead of the official announcement. This includes two games for PS5 in addition to the PS4. While Sony usually has an announcement of the PS Plus games during the end of the month, it might be delayed this time due to the Holidays/Christmas break. The same is true for Xbox Live Gold, which doesn’t have an official announcement yet.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Norwalk Hour

How the Xbox Series X and Series S differ

If you’ve just started looking at consoles to buy and are thinking of Microsoft’s offering, you might be confused to see two different editions of their latest console on sale. Similar to the PS5 and its two editions, Microsoft has released two different versions, although unlike Sony, these models are significantly different.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Get eight Oculus Quest games for just $14.99 in this VR bundle

For most of us, buying a VR headset can make a reasonable dent in the bank account. If you’ve just shelled out a few hundred bucks for an Oculus Quest 2, the last thing you’re going to want to do is drop another couple of hundred on games – but, thanks to this deal from Fanatical, you can now get a whopping eight VR games for under $15.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

DNF Duel — Everything you need to know

DNF Duel is the latest fighting game from Arc Systems Works, the people behind Guilty Gear, BlazBlue, and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The game is also being co-developed by Eighting, perhaps best known as the team behind one of the most beloved fighting games of all time, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. Based on the insanely popular and long-running MMO Dungeon Fighter, the game is set to release in summer of 2022. The game just wrapped up its first (of hopefully several) open beta tests a few weeks ago. In this article we are going to break down everything we know about DNF Duel so far, and will update it as more information becomes available.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch is also available as a commercial version

Square Enix was allowed to join Nintendo Direct in September Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch. In short: Mario Kart with Chocobos and Final Fantasy characters. What was unclear until today: Will there be a commercial version?. Yes it will. We know because you can pre-order it from Amazon today. The...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The 9 best VR games of 2021

From long-awaited sequels such as Lone Echo II to The Climb 2, this year’s consumer VR games have brought fans hours of entertainment and some unique titles in a myriad of different genres. VR games are still in their infancy compared to the legacy next-gen consoles are bringing to...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

PS Now Adding Six New Games This January

PS Now is welcoming another six games coming 01/04, with Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy XII leading the charge. Mortal Kombat 11 remains an absolutely fantastic fighting game that I bust out every now and against as a more casual fan of fighting games. Final Fantasy XII is, of course, one of the best JRPGs out there still. Personally, I don’t think it is as good as X, but it is still a solid JRPG.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

GTA Trilogy Exits UK Top 40 Despite Only Launching On Disc 2 Weeks Ago

Rockstar‘s Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has only been out on disc for two weeks now, but it’s already bombed out of the UK Top 40. The game was originally released as a digital download on current and last-generation consoles back in November, before rolling out at brick-and-mortar retailers last month. However, in what is likely a result of heavy criticism since release, the retailer version hasn’t fared well at all, lasting just two weeks in the boxed charts.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Developer Working On New Project

Indie games have a tendency to take the gaming population by storm. That’s not unlike the kind of impact Chicory: A Colorful Tale had when it launched this past year. Now, fans of the beloved indie can already start looking forward to what the person behind Chicory has coming up. Creator Greg Lobanov has just recently teased via his Twitter account that fans can look forward to more news on the project in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy