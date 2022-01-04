ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Exits COVID-19 protocols

 2 days ago

Fehervary cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and returned to...

iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
CBS Sports

Predicting contracts of top 10 remaining MLB free agents as Correa, Kershaw, more wait out the lockout

Major League Baseball's franchise owners put a halt to the offseason in early December, when they voted unanimously to lock out the players and trigger the league's first work stoppage since 1994-95. For as long as the lockout is in effect, teams are unable to negotiate with free agents, leaving the fates of Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant, Freddie Freeman, and others to be determined at some future date, when the league and the MLB Players Association have ratified a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
NFL
CBS Sports

Football Team's Tress Way: Exits COVID protocols

Way was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Way spent six days in COVID protocols and was forced to miss Washington's Week 17 loss to the Eagles. Now healthy, Way will likely take over punting duties in Week 18 against the Giants.
NFL
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson (Pacers), Mario Chalmers (Heat), among players signing 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Andrew Hammond: Recalled from taxi squad

Hammond was elevated to the active roster Wednesday. Hammond will likely serve as an emergency backup to Kaapo Kahkonen in Cam Talbot's (lower body) absence. The 33-year-old hasn't seen the NHL ice since the 2017-18 season. The netminder has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .919 save percentage with AHL Iowa this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Why the Bucks will waive DeMarcus Cousins and open up a roster spot

DeMarcus Cousins scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks' 117-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Shortly afterward, he found out he would be cut from the team. Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Bucks will waive Cousins before his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies look to extend win streak against Cavaliers

The Memphis Grizzlies go for a season-high sixth consecutive victory on Tuesday night when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Grizzlies recorded their third five-game winning streak during their current 15-4 run after posting a wire-to-wire victory over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Ja Morant scored 18...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles in return

Middleton (personal) contributed 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 115-106 loss to Detroit. Middleton missed Milwaukee's previous game with a personal problem and didn't look sharp in his return, struggling badly from the field and needing 10 shots just to score 10 points. This outing ended a streak of five games with 15 or more points for the All-Star shooting guard, but he continues to operate as one of the Bucks' main scoring threats. He's averaging 19.6 points -- despite shooting just 41.7 percent from the field -- since the beginning of December.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Cody Zeller: Officially out

Zeller (COVID-19) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports. Zeller was previously listed as doubtful, and the team has since confirmed that he won't be available while remaining in the league's health and safety protocols. His next chance to return will arrive Wednesday against Miami.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Clears protocols, out Thursday

Ayton (COVID-19 protocols) exited protocols Wednesday but remains out Thursday against the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton needs to get his conditioning up to par, so he'll remain out for a sixth straight game. Jalen Smith should get the nod at center again.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Participates in shootaround

Whiteside (concussion) participated in Wednesday's shootaround, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Whiteside remains questionable ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, but his participation in the team's morning shootaround is encouraging. If he's able to play, the 32-year-old could see increased run if Rudy Gobert (shoulder/illness) is unavailable.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dealing with non-COVID illness

Gobert (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's shootaround due to a non-COVID illness, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Gobert was listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to left shoulder inflammation, and he's also dealing with an illness ahead of the matchup. If he's unable to play, Hassan Whiteside (concussion), Eric Paschall and Rudy Gay could see increased work.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cheick Diallo: Time in Detroit ends

Detroit didn't re-sign Diallo after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Diallo appeared in three games during his stint with the shorthanded Pistons, averaging 3.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 steals in 10.3 minutes per contest. Detroit returned six players from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols ahead of its eventual win over the Bucks on Monday, lessening the need for the Pistons to keep Diallo around as a depth piece. Unless he catches on with another NBA squad in short order, Diallo will likely return to the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Flops in Tuesday's defeat

Turner managed just five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-94 loss to the Knicks. Turner battled early foul trouble and was never able to find his groove in the loss. Despite this performance, Turner remains an elite fantasy option in just about every format, thanks primarily to his 2.8 blocks per game. Managers will simply have to let this one slide and hope for a more dignified effort against the Nets on Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Out Wednesday

Gobert (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets. Gobert came down with a non-COVID related illness on Wednesday that caused him to miss Utah's shootaround, and coupled with the left shoulder inflammation he's been dealing with, he'll be forced to miss Wednesday's matchup with Denver. With Hassan Whiteside (concussion) also sidelined, Eric Paschall and Rudy Gay should see increased run in the Jazz' frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Probable at Denver

Mitchell is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets due to a left lower back strain. Mitchell is dealing with a sore back following a three-game stretch where he's averaged 29.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 36.0 minutes. There are plenty of his teammates also on the injury report, so he may have to shoulder a heavier burden than usual.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star CG Kanaan Carlyle to make college commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

A highly-coveted combo from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Kanaan Carlyle announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Kansas and Stanford. Carlyle is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 19 overall prospect in the class in the 247Sports Composite rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS

