Capitals' Martin Fehervary: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Detroit didn't re-sign Diallo after his 10-day contract expired Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Diallo appeared in three games during his stint with the shorthanded Pistons, averaging 3.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 steals in 10.3 minutes per contest. Detroit returned six players from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols ahead of its eventual win over the Bucks on Monday, lessening the need for the Pistons to keep Diallo around as a depth piece. Unless he catches on with another NBA squad in short order, Diallo will likely return to the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
