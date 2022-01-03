ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, GA

Mr. Nicolas Michael Vogt Jr.

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago
Mr. Nicolas Michael Vogt Jr. (USMC, USAF Reserve)

Mr. Nicolas Michael Vogt, Jr., age 84 of Dallas, Georgia passed away Monday, January 3, 2022.

Michael was born July 10, 1937 in Ringgold, Georgia to the late Nicholas Michael Vogt, Sr. and the late Fredonia Ernst Vogt.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from June 27, 1956 – April 15, 1959. Michael firmly believed, “Once a Marine, always a Marine”.

He went on to study electrical engineering at the Pacific States University in Los Angeles, California. Michael later became a reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department.

He also served in the Air Force Reserves as a navigator. Michael had a love for airplanes, war movies, and good westerns.

He retired as an engineer with the United States Post Office.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife Joann Niedbalski Vogt; sister, Nancy Vogt and several aunts and uncles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5UGT_0dcYDH4k00

Survivors include his two sisters: Ann Vogt of Dallas, Georgia and Kay Wood of Dallas, Texas; aunt, Dorothy Gene Harris, of California and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service and interment will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Chattanooga National Cemetery, 1200 Bailey Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Nicholas Michael Vogt, Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wi2He_0dcYDH4k00



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling

WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Dallas, GA
State
Tennessee State
City
Ringgold, GA
Fox News

Antonio Brown calls Tom Brady his 'friend,' criticizes Bruce Arians following Bucs release

Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
NFL
The Associated Press

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Usaf Reserve#Marine Corps#The Air Force Reserves
Polk Today

Polk Today

838
Followers
319
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy