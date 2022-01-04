Polk Jail report – Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Related
Release: GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Dade County
Note: The following item was provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. – KtE Dade County, GA (January 4, 2022) – The
Report: Officer punches man during struggle over knife; suspect said ‘he should’ve listened’
A Rome man remains in the Polk County Jail with bond denied after an early morning Christmas Eve incident where
Police: Alabama man jailed on DUI charge after driving slowly on roadway, ate Delta 8 THC gummies hours before traffic stop
An Alabama man was jailed and later released on bond after a Christmas night DUI arrest by the Polk County
Report: One injured in Christmas Day wreck in Cedartown
Details remain light thus far about a wreck on Christmas Day in Cedartown, but the driver of a vehicle which
Police: Warrants out for man who fled traffic stop, woman left in car found with more than an ounce of meth
Report stated female suspect gave up brother’s name after questioning Bond was denied for a woman left behind in a
Update: Driver shot at end of chase taken to Grady Memorial, per PCPD and GSP
Update: Georgia State Patrol provided the following information about this afternoon’s officer-involved shooting incident: On Dec. 18, 2021, at 2:47
Early morning wreck injures three on South Main Street in Cedartown
A wreck on South Main Street in Cedartown early this morning saw three people taken to the hospital and still
Paulding County Responds to Help With Kentucky Tornado Disaster
Note: The following release was sent in by the Paulding County Sheriffs Office. – KtE Paulding County, GA – There is
