King Soopers Workers Prepare For Possible Strike Starting Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) — Your King Soopers store employees may soon be picketing. Union members in Denver and Colorado Springs have voted in favor of a strike, citing what they called “the company’s egregious and unrelenting unfair labor practices.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 held the pre-authorization strike vote on Sunday in Denver and on Monday in Colorado Springs. Workers will remain at work at least through the end of their current agreement, which expires at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Nearly 60% of store associates are UFCW Local 7 members and at least one store in Highlands Ranch is already seeking temporary workers.

King Soopers is currently in contract negotiations over wages and UFCW representatives say the chain “continues to go around the Union hiring outside workers at a higher rate, prohibiting Union activity, attempting to bargain directly with workers instead of the Union, and imposing unfair wage changes.”

“Moreover, at the table, King Soopers has failed to agree to important changes to wages, health care, and safety,” union officials stated. “The Company’s proposals would result in serious funding issues for workers’ health care plan, and cause significant benefit cuts.”

On Saturday, Dec. 29, King Soopers released the following statement: