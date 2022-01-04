ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

CDC recommends Pfizer recipients get booster after 5 months

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFmeE_0dcYD5ZH00

(AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on two measures to increase access to additional doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people who had an initial series of Pfizer vaccinations and when they receive a Pfizer booster shot, from six months to five months.

The agency has not changed the recommended booster interval for people who got other vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson booster interval is two months and the Moderna vaccine can be given six months after initial doses.

The CDC also recommended that kids ages 5 to 11 with moderately or severely weakened immune systems receive an additional dose 28 days after their second Pfizer shot. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for that age group.

The CDC’s decisions followed moves by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. The FDA also approved Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15. The CDC has not announced a recommendation about that, but a CDC expert advisory committee is expected to take up the matter during a meeting Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

CDC panel approves Pfizer boosters for younger teens

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Influential government advisers are strongly urging that teens as young as 12 get COVID-19 boosters as soon as they're eligible, a key move as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Immune System#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

CDC updates its isolation recommendations

After facing backlash, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have clarified COVID-19 isolation recommendations, endorsing a five-day quarantine period and an optional test as well as shortening the time frame between the second Pfizer vaccine dose and the booster shot from six to five months. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joins CBSN to discuss the latest coronavirus news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prestigious Mayo Clinic fires hundreds of employees over vaccine mandate

The prestigious nonprofit Mayo Clinic is firing 700 employees after they declined to comply with the organisation’s vaccine mandate. Staffers had been given until Monday to either get the first dose of the vaccine or obtain a medical or religious exemption. If they had received their first dose, they were asked to not delay getting their second. “Nearly 99 per cent of employees across all Mayo Clinic locations complied with Mayo’s required Covid-19 vaccination program by the January 3 deadline,” the organisation told NBC News in a statement, concerning their roughly 73,000 employees.They added that around one per cent...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Up-to-Date Shots Encouraged Over ‘Fully Vaccinated’: Fauci (1)

Federal health leaders are moving away from an emphasis on what constitutes being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in favor of staying current with shots. “We’re using the terminology now ‘keeping your vaccinations up to date,’ rather than what ‘fully vaccinated’ means,” White House chief medical adviser Anthony S. Fauci said during a National Institutes of Health lecture Tuesday. “Right now, optimal protection is with a third shot of an mRNA or a second shot of a J&J.”
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

4th Pfizer shot sparks fivefold antibody boost, Israeli study finds

Preliminary findings from Israel found people who received a fourth shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine had a fivefold increase in antibodies a week later, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 4. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the findings during a Jan. 4 news conference, saying the early results "demonstrate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy