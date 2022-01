Crypto asset markets are deep in the red for the fifth day in a row as the massive selloff continues resulting in billions of dollars exiting the space. Total market capitalization has declined by a further 3% in the early hours of Jan 7 after another bout of serious selling. The market cap is now a little over $2 trillion which marks a fall of around 32% from its $3 trillion all-time high in early November 2020.

