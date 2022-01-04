ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed's Kashkari: Expects two rate hikes in 2022, warns about costs of high inflation

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Medium, Minneapolis Fed President and 2022 voting FOMC member Neil Kashkari said on Monday that he now sees two rate hikes in 2022. That is a switch from his previous forecast for now rate hikes until 2024, he said in the post. He warned in the post...

