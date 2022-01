Just a day ago, we spoke about devices outliving their generation by leaps and bounds, and highlighted the Samsung Galaxy S III’s prowess in doing so. Despite a number of devices following similar paths thanks to the dedication of developers on our forums, the undoubted champion that simply refuses to give up, is the second-gen Galaxy S. The venerable Samsung Galaxy S II has not only received Android builds light years ahead of it’s time, but it has also managed to run non-Android operating systems, such as Ubuntu Touch. Now, XDA Senior Member rINanDO has taken another important step in continuing the device’s legacy, by successfully booting an Android 12 ROM on it.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO