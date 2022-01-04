ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple US chlor-alkali turnarounds in Q1 expected to keep supply tight: sources

By Kristen Hays
 2 days ago

A string of chlor-alkali turnarounds slated for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to keep US caustic soda supply tight amid strong demand, multiple market sources said Jan. 4. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The outages are expected to keep already...

StreetInsider.com

U.S. oil futures show tight supply to stay despite Omicron fears

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. Picture taken March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxf. Get instant alerts when news breaks...
CUSHING, OK
spglobal.com

Uranium spot price jumps on investor activity, Kazakh unrest

The uranium spot price rose more than $3 Jan. 5 as purchases by market participants responded to news that the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust was again raising funds for its own purchases and concerns that unrest in Kazakhstan could affect production. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Commodities 2022: Consolidation in store as China shows independent refiners iron fist

Integrated refining capacities to replace small, scattered players. More progress seen in tax compliance, operation issues: Platts Analytics. China's independent refining sector is expected to consolidate further in 2022 as Beijing's pledge to maintain supervision to ensure operational and tax discipline would see integrated refining capacities increasingly replacing smaller players that are scattered across northern part of the country.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

UK Steel expects continued industry recovery, along with challenges and uncertainty

UK government called to address high electricity prices, procurement methodology, US import tariffs. UK producers at competitive disadvantage with EU for US market. While post-pandemic recovery in UK steel production and demand should continue in 2022, uncertainty and other issues could dampen this trend, UK Steel Director General Gareth Stace said Jan. 6.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

US oil, gas rig count rises one on week to 707: Enverus data

The US oil and gas rig count rose by one on the week to 707, energy analytics and software company Enverus said Jan. 6, as the eight largest domestic plays experienced flattish activity in the first days of 2022. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: Crude rally extends as market eyes tighter supply, demand balances

Global spare capacity grows "uncomfortably thin" Crude prices settled higher Jan. 6, as the market clawed back overnight declines amid a focus on tightened supply and demand balances heading into 2022. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX February WTI settled $1.61 higher at...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

US service industry grows more slowly in December

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months. The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its monthly survey of service industries declined to a reading of 62 last month, from an all-time high of 69.1 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates growth.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

New year, same supply chain — Freightonomics

The new year has come and gone, but supply chain pressures are continuing to linger and even getting worse in some cases. Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith kick off their first episode of Freightonomics of the year talking about how the supply chain is still dragging after the holidays ended. The two talk about the strong truckload demand and how companies are struggling to catch up with that demand.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

ANALYSIS: US HRC futures trade lower looking to spot market guidance

US hot-rolled coil futures forward curve gave back most of its gains during the week ended Jan. 4 as the market has been rangebound for most of December. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Q1 contracts still found some support as positions were rolled further into...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

FEATURE: New EAF capacity to pressure US HRC prices, raise 2022 scrap demand

SDI, Nucor and BlueScope flat-rolled supply to come online in 2022. Announced US Steel, Nucor EAF mills to bring additional capacity in 2024. US hot-rolled coil prices hit a historic high in 2021 amid tight availability, but new capacity coming online in 2022 and in the years following is expected to drive prices further down from the peak, industry analysts told S&P Global Platts.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

India's jet fuel demand facing headwinds as third COVID wave looms

Several states step up restrictions as omicron variant spreads. India's 2022 jet fuel demand seen 16% lower than 2019: Platts Analytics. But tight supply, China's export quota cuts to support jet fuel prices. India's jet fuel demand will likely face headwinds in the coming months, tempering hopes of a robust...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

US' Renewable Energy Group increases downstream presence with Amber Resources buy

Renewable Energy Group will buy California-based Amber Resources, the latest move by a biofuel company to add logistical infrastructure and increase market share to capture growing demand for low-carbon fuels. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Renewable Energy Group will gain 60 million gal/year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

China's Dec manufacturing PMI rises, uptrend likely to continue in early 2022

The Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers index continued to rise in December at 50.3 points, with several steel market sources expecting China's manufacturing activity to continue improving in the first half of 2022. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The PMI, published by the National...
ECONOMY

