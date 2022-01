A group of seven Gettysburg churches is urgently seeking housing for one or two refugee families from Afghanistan. The immediate need is for temporary or permanent rental housing because housing must be ready before the families arrive in Gettysburg. The group is looking for one or two housing units, each with two to three bedrooms. Funding will be available to pay for the housing. There will be very short notice before families arrive in Gettysburg. Emergency housing may be needed temporarily, and all units must be safe and habitable.

