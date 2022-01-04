Photos: OU, OSU and TU players in NFL week 17 games

ESPN personalities Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim are ending their marriage after three years. "After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways," Rose, a former NBA player and current ESPN analyst, wrote on his Instagram Story, Wednesday. "We both agree...
When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday that he would enter the transfer portal and consider other schools. A new report indicates he may already have one destination at the top of his list. Williams is eyeing Georgia as a potential transfer destination, according to Blake Brockermeyer of 247 Sports. The...
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, whose quiet demeanor belied a burning desire to achieve what he routinely called "everyday greatness," has died at age 33, according to police. Roswell, Georgia, police said Thursday night that Thomas was found dead in his home. Preliminary reports, according...
Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of murder charges last month after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, recently visited the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. Rittenhouse posted images from The Star on Instagram on Monday. One image shows the Cowboys’ outside practice field and another...
It looks like things are heating up between the staffs at Clemson and Oklahoma. Of course, since becoming Oklahoma's new head coach, former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has brought some other (...)
In response to today’s report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN says that if Jim Harbaugh left Michigan, he believes that Alabama OC Bill O’Brien would generate some traction for the Job. Rittenberg adds that O’Brien would have been a serious candidate after the 2020 season had Harbaugh and Michigan parted ways.
The first bit of attrition of Michigan football’s offseason came Monday when linebacker Anthony Solomon and cornerback Darion Green-Warren entered the transfer portal. One of them quickly made his new school official later in the evening. Solomon announced on Monday night his commitment to Arizona. The Wildcats are coached...
Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday’s game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
