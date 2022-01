343 Industries are cashing in on a long-running Halo joke, but the level of microtransactions in Halo Infinite is beginning to wear on some players. Microtransactions in games have always been a hot point of contention within the gaming community. While the rise to power of Battle Royales has seen free-to-play games take center stage, microtransactions are large part of what keeps the machine working. Games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone offer players the option of buying cosmetic items with their own real-life cash to use in game. While there's rarely any competetive advantage to buying these cosmetics, it can sometimes feel that games are going a little bit too far with what's on offer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO