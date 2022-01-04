ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Groping Case Dropped By Albany District Attorney

Cover picture for the articleThe Albany District Attorney has dropped the groping case against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. While the allegations against Cuomo are credible, the DA said it would not be able to "prove the elements of...

The Independent

Cuomo accuser: Dropping case shows why victims stay silent

The woman who accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling her in the executive mansion said a prosecutor's decision to drop the case shows why victims fear coming forward against powerful people.Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo's executive assistants before he resigned, released a statement late Tuesday, hours after the district attorney in Albany announced the former governor would not face criminal prosecution over the allegation, saying he couldn’t prove the case.“My disappointing experience of re-victimization with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser, no matter what degree the crime committed, yet again sadly highlights the reason...
CBS New York

Andrew Cuomo Attorney: Former Gov Will Not Face Charges For Handling Of COVID Nursing Home Deaths

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo says the former governor will not face charges from the Manhattan district attorney into his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The attorney said he was contacted by the DA’s office, which said there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken, and it has closed the investigation. However, when CBS2 contacted the DA’s office, it did not confirm that and declined to comment. A report by New York’s attorney general found Cuomo’s administration severely undercounted nursing home deaths by about 50%.
New York State
Albany DA Drops Groping Complaint Against Cuomo

The Albany County District Attorney has announced he's dropping the groping complaint against ex-Governor Cuomo. Cuomo is accused of inappropriately touching a female aide at the Executive Mansion in Albany in December 2020 -- a claim that he has denied. The Albany Times Union reports Cuomo was scheduled to be...
FingerLakes1.com

Another charge against former Governor Andrew Cuomo is dropped

Another of the criminal cases against former Governor Andrew Cuomo is being dropped. The Albany Times-Union reports the Albany County District Attorney will drop a forcible touching complaint against the former Governor. Cuomo is scheduled to appear in Albany City Court Friday on another charge. He’s accused of groping a female aide in the Executive Mansion in 2020. There’s no word on whether the DA will move forward with that case.
Mic

Of course Cuomo got away with it

Andrew Cuomo may have given up his governorship, but it appears he won’t face legal action for allegedly abusing his office. On Tuesday, Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced that his office will not move forward with prosecuting a criminal case against the disgraced former governor of New York. Soares said that while the accusations made against Cuomo by a former aide, who alleged that the governor groped her at the Executive Mansion in December 2020, were “credible,” there was not enough evidence to criminally charge Cuomo.
New York Post

Cuomo accuser: DA sends wrong message to women by dropping criminal charges

Brittany Commisso, the former state staffer who accused Andrew Cuomo of groping her inside the Executive Mansion, blasted the Albany County district attorney’s decision to drop criminal charges against the now-ex-governor on Tuesday. “I think it’s deterring women from coming forward,” Commisso told The Post about the DA’s choice...
TODAY.com

NY prosecutors drop groping charges against Andrew Cuomo

Prosecutors in New York say they are dropping a misdemeanor groping charge against former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo was scheduled to appear in court on Friday but the Albany District Attorney says the case was too difficult to prove.Jan. 5, 2022.
KTVZ

Ex-New York Gov. Cuomo will not be criminally charged by Westchester County district attorney over alleged inappropriate conduct

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday her office will not criminally charge former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after a “thorough” investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct made by two women against him. Westchester investigators focused on allegations from a state trooper who served on Cuomo’s...
abc17news.com

2021 Notebook: The scandals that took down Andrew Cuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered 2021 seeing his reputation as a leader in the COVID-19 fight starting to fray. The trouble came in waves. In January, the state’s attorney general issued a report confirming that thousands more people had died of COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes than Cuomo’s administration had previously acknowledged. Over the next few months, several women came foward with tales of being leered at, unwanted touches, suggestive comments and one said, being groped on her breast. The AP’s correspondent in Albany, New York, talks says covering Cuomo’s administration was a reminder to always be skeptical about the information she was getting.
Deadline

Andrew Cuomo Ordered To Return Millions From Covid-19 Book Proceeds

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered to return millions of dollars in proceeds from a book he wrote last year on the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics passed a resolution ordering Cuomo to return an estimated $5.1 million to the state’s attorney general, according to the Associated Press. Cuomo, who resigned in August amid allegations of sexual harassment, plans to seek court action if the order is enforced, his attorney, Jim McGuire, said in a statement. McGuire said that the ethics panel’s actions “are unconstitutional, exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law.” Cuomo’s book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, was published last year. A lawyer for commission initially approved Cuomo’s request to write the book and collect payments for it. But the commission, in its resolution, said that “state property, resources and personnel, including staff volunteers, were used in connection with the preparation, writing, editing and publication of the book,” per CBS News. The commission enforces the state ethics laws covering state employees. What’s unclear is whether the proceeds from the book would ultimately be returned to Penguin Random House. More to come.
The Free Press - TFP

For The Second Time In A Week, Former NY Governor Cuomo Eludes Prosecution

Andrew Cuomo apparently is the new “Teflon Don.”. Last week, the former New York Democratic governor who resigned in disgrace last year over multiple sexual harassment allegations, learned that two of those charges went away for a lack of evidence – even though the prosecutor admitted he found the two women who claimed to have been assaulted by Cuomo both credible, as The Free Press reported.
Reuters

New York's Hochul to propose term limits on governor's office

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul will propose a state constitutional amendment that would impose a term limit on governors and other high-ranking officials, her office said on Monday. The proposal, which Hochul will detail in her first State of the State address on Wednesday,...
Rolling Stone

Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Give Back the $5.1 Million He Made Off a Covid-19 Book He Didn’t Write

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered to hand over about $5.1 million he made from a book he “wrote” — i.e. a book he reportedly made his staffers write — about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times reports. The decision, handed down Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, ordered Cuomo to give the proceeds to the state attorney general’s office. The AG’s office has also been given the authority to enforce the ruling. But getting the full sum may be difficult, as Cuomo donated $500,000 to charity and dropped another $1 million in...
